NaPoleonX (NPX) Hits Market Cap of $1.92 Million

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for $0.0788 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and IDAX. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. NaPoleonX has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and $3,560.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01938228 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00177167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042439 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00115625 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NaPoleonX was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. NaPoleonX’s official message board is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NaPoleonX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NaPoleonX using one of the exchanges listed above.

