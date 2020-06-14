New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. Buys Shares of 222,700 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. bought a new stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 222,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000. Aramark comprises 0.2% of New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of Aramark as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in Aramark by 13.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 21,221,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,792,000 after buying an additional 2,482,906 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,634,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 841,077 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 5.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,126,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,310,000 after purchasing an additional 367,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,894,000 after purchasing an additional 203,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 13.7% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 5,225,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,352,000 after purchasing an additional 631,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

ARMK traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,772,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,561. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.50, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.70%. Aramark’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

In other Aramark news, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,912. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $353,567.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,623.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

