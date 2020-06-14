Newton Price Reaches $0.0007 (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. Newton has a total market capitalization of $14.96 million and $487,866.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Over the last week, Newton has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

