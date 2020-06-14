Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 51,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,912. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.
