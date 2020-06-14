Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Pareto Securities cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NHYDY stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 51,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,912. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.88.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

