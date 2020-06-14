Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.88.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NUS traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.94. 653,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,109. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.25. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.01 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ritch N. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.25 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,658.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

