Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.79.

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $66,641.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,955.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $3,596,367. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.23. 1,118,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,996. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

