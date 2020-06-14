OmiseGO (OMG) Price Down 0.2% This Week

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including Poloniex, ChaoEX, Zebpay and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000211 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000372 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Cobinhood, DDEX, CoinTiger, Coinrail, BitBay, CoinEx, Bittrex, TOPBTC, Upbit, COSS, Huobi, Iquant, Ovis, Kucoin, BitMart, Bithumb, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Neraex, Ethfinex, BitForex, Braziliex, Zebpay, FCoin, Cryptopia, Bit-Z, Exmo, Liqui, Coinone, DragonEX, ABCC, B2BX, Radar Relay, C2CX, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Bancor Network, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, Binance, TDAX, BX Thailand, Koinex, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, ChaoEX, DigiFinex, Bitbns, GOPAX, IDCM, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinExchange, CoinBene, AirSwap, Gate.io, Tokenomy, IDEX, Kyber Network, BigONE, Fatbtc, Independent Reserve, Coinnest, Crex24 and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

