PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Reduces Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,825 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.4% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 target price (up from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $426.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.07.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.52, for a total value of $1,927,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,874 shares in the company, valued at $19,227,424.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,953,576. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $18.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $406.54. The company had a trading volume of 8,332,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,766,715. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $411.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.87 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $370.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

