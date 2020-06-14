PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Sells 17,970 Shares of Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd reduced its position in Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 253,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,970 shares during the quarter. Criteo accounts for approximately 2.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd owned approximately 0.41% of Criteo worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 130.9% in the first quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 2,800,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 19.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 65,442 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 14.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,404,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,017,000 after acquiring an additional 542,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the first quarter valued at about $800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRTO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 413,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,194. Criteo SA has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The firm has a market cap of $780.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.76.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Criteo had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Criteo SA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Criteo from $17.00 to $7.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Societe Generale upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Criteo from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.45.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include Lookalike finder algorithms; recommendation algorithms; predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

