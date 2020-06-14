PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,992 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after buying an additional 210,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $5.45 on Friday, reaching $357.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,951,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,528,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.82. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $142.84 and a 1 year high of $380.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $219.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $295.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $392.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,918,556.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,725 shares of company stock valued at $49,912,918. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

