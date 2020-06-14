PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,510 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.00. 6,913,136 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,817,236. The firm has a market cap of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

