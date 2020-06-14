Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Receives GBX 728.67 Average PT from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 728.67 ($9.27).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PHNX. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.04) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 760 ($9.67) to GBX 690 ($8.78) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 904 ($11.51) to GBX 786 ($10.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of PHNX stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 638 ($8.12). The company had a trading volume of 1,195,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 609.05 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 675.89. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of GBX 459.05 ($5.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 806 ($10.26).

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.67), for a total transaction of £265,320 ($337,686.14). Also, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($8.08), for a total value of £56,330.85 ($71,695.11). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,732 shares of company stock valued at $94,471,662.

Phoenix Group Company Profile

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

