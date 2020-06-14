Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to report ($0.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.22). Phreesia posted earnings of ($10.42) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.58.

Phreesia stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.67. 576,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,674. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.83. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $26,676.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $28,262.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,219 shares of company stock valued at $884,094. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 62.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,495,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,481,000 after acquiring an additional 964,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Phreesia by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,782 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Phreesia by 25.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 783,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,483,000 after acquiring an additional 159,566 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Phreesia by 92.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 768,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 368,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Phreesia by 21.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 121,946 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

