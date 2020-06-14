Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) to post $31.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.76 million and the lowest is $26.68 million. Phreesia reported sales of $30.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $135.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.57 million to $140.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $168.48 million, with estimates ranging from $158.32 million to $175.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.58.

PHR stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.67. The stock had a trading volume of 576,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $34.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $68,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $77,251.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,219 shares of company stock valued at $884,094. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth $3,827,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $1,982,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3,667.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 71,267 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

