Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Achieves $748,936.85

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $748,936.85 and $5,621.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.33 or 0.00778117 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014182 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00168321 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003099 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000684 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 443,888,674 coins and its circulating supply is 418,628,238 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

