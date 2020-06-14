PlayChip Trading Up 6.5% This Week (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One PlayChip token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. PlayChip has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $89.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PlayChip has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $513.25 or 0.05468551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

