PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $57.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned PPD an industry rank of 72 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get PPD alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PPD from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PPD from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of SDGR traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.51. The company had a trading volume of 707,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,743. PPD has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $75.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.17.

PPD (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PPD

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPD (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.