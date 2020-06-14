Primecoin (XPM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,886.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded down 17.3% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0236 or 0.00000250 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $756,879.39 and approximately $3,886.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 32,133,913 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.