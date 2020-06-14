Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $851.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to announce $851.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $685.89 million to $1.05 billion. Ryerson posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year sales of $3.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 1.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RYI. ValuEngine upgraded Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryerson from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

RYI stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.72. 177,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,943. The stock has a market cap of $218.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

In other Ryerson news, EVP John E. Orth purchased 16,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $74,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 19,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,670.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 25,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $135,330.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,829 shares of company stock valued at $126,153. 2.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ryerson during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ryerson by 1,014.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

