Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Schrodinger Inc (NYSE:SDGR) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $57.25 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.25) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schrodinger an industry rank of 72 out of 254 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

NYSE SDGR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.51. 707,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,047. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.68. Schrodinger has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $75.60.

Schrodinger (NYSE:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million.

About Schrodinger

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrodinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.