Sentivate Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $72,946.00 (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Sentivate has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX and STEX. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $3.69 million and approximately $72,946.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentivate

Sentivate is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,409,812,955 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Sentivate Token Trading

Sentivate can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

