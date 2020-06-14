ShipChain (SHIP) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. ShipChain has a market cap of $10.31 million and $492,776.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One ShipChain token can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000229 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ShipChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $508.58 or 0.05416482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012563 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004409 BTC.

ShipChain Profile

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

ShipChain Token Trading

ShipChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ShipChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ShipChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.