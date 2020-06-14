Short Interest in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Rises By 6.7%

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the May 14th total of 1,650,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 780,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of CRUS stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,182. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.21. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Cirrus Logic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 97,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $6,967,454.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,121,603.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,648 shares of company stock valued at $7,966,155. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,082,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,474,000 after buying an additional 1,439,970 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $80,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth $28,930,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 843,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,523,000 after purchasing an additional 303,631 shares during the period. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 237.9% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 293,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 206,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

