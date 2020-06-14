Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) Expands By 9.4%

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 14th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

In other news, Director David B. Vermylen sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $1,035,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,333. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 20,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,106,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 124,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,014 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $40,456,000. Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,156,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,066,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9,046.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 347,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,701,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,508,000 after acquiring an additional 323,145 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $15,520,000.

NYSE THS traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $46.77. 454,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.66. TreeHouse Foods has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $60.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

