Short Interest in Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) Declines By 11.3%

Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,890,000 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the May 14th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 484,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TRTN stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $30.03. 370,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,666. Triton International has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $40.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average of $33.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Get Triton International alerts:

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.10). Triton International had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triton International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

In other Triton International news, major shareholder Global Ltd Bharti sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total value of $2,638,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,367 shares of company stock valued at $14,762,689. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triton International by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $779,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Triton International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triton International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.