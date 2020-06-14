Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $6.50 to $5.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Sientra from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Sientra by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 701,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 134,628 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Sientra by 6,407.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sientra by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 87,129 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,657,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Sientra by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 176,835 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SIEN stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $4.26. 1,344,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,577. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.47. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.04.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.70 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 101.94% and a negative net margin of 134.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

