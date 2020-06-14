Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 41,133 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,133 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for 1.1% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $104,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in L3Harris by 18.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris by 1.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in L3Harris by 7.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 103,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,696,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on L3Harris from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.40.

Shares of LHX traded down $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.15. 1,290,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,513. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.61.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. L3Harris had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.73%.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

