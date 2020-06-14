Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $63.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 158,434 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $63,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,354,000. Point View Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 57,328 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.39. 9,453,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,534,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

