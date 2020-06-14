Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 560 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,806 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $54,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.33. 30,419,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,746,694. The firm has a market cap of $251.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.30.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Intel from $52.50 to $51.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.