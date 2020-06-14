Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Reaches $1.29 on Exchanges

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $902.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00013171 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $513.25 or 0.05468551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054643 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030334 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012546 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004405 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

SAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,660,126 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

