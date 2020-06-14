Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of Skechers USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,092 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the first quarter worth approximately $59,484,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 28.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,668,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,453,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 141.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,955,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Skechers USA by 23.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,865,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,514,000 after acquiring an additional 911,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKX traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,615. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.20. Skechers USA has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

