Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $17.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLRC. Compass Point raised shares of Solar Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $21.50 to $18.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Solar Capital from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,190. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. Solar Capital has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.66%. Solar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $382,016.77. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 185,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,184.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Spohler purchased 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.32 per share, for a total transaction of $498,862.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,342.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 140,627 shares of company stock worth $1,427,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Solar Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

