Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $23.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sonic Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

NYSE SAH traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 349,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,307. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. Sonic Automotive has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

In related news, Director Victor H. Doolan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus G. Smith acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $95,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,096.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $162,345. Corporate insiders own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.