Sphere Price Hits $0.0606 on Major Exchanges (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Sphere has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $756,999.28 and $202.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for $0.0606 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00029803 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,423.19 or 0.99986547 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001273 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00077269 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00007581 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR . Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.