Steem (STEEM) Market Cap Hits $75.83 Million

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Steem has a market cap of $75.83 million and $3.50 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Huobi and OpenLedger DEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,385.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.47 or 0.02540813 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00648689 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000370 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 386,477,285 coins and its circulating supply is 369,503,191 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, RuDEX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bittrex, GOPAX, Binance, Huobi, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

