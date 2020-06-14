Stratis (STRAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.25 Million

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $38.72 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004132 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Binance and Cryptomate.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006183 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000451 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043573 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,838,061 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptomate, Crex24, Bittrex, SouthXchange, Bithumb, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Coinrail and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

