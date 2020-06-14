SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) Receives $24.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Northland Securities downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 109,389 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S during the first quarter worth about $981,000. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.55. 145,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

