Suretly (SUR) Achieves Market Cap of $74,552.17

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Suretly token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00003365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Tidex. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $74,552.17 and $1,834.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00045098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.58 or 0.05416482 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002401 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00054620 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00030390 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012563 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Suretly Profile

Suretly is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,961 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.