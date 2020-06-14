Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 922.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 7,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 135.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,339,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,643,000 after buying an additional 1,923,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 321,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after buying an additional 48,361 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,144,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,324,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on C. UBS Group increased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Standpoint Research cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.56.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $3.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.25. 38,912,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,940,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.