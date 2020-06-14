Symmetry Partners LLC Sells 4,370 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 46.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.87.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded up $2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,995,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,495,096. The company has a market capitalization of $260.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $259.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.17.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

