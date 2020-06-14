Symmetry Partners LLC Takes $828,000 Position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Humana by 307.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM traded up $5.18 on Friday, hitting $378.72. 1,074,973 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,733. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $412.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $386.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.99. The stock has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.91.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Humana from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.89.

In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

