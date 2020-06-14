Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Short Interest Update

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 565,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 14th total of 516,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $8.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $333.54. 345,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Teledyne Technologies has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $398.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $339.28 and a 200-day moving average of $340.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,224,644.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.47, for a total transaction of $485,473.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,848 shares of company stock worth $23,841,394 in the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 240.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.