Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the May 14th total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tennant by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tennant during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Tennant stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $46.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.06.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.15 million. Tennant had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

