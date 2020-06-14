TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) Short Interest Down 11.2% in May

TPG Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the May 14th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 712,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of TPG Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.04. TPG Specialty Lending has a 1-year low of $11.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.25.

TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.29 million. TPG Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TPG Specialty Lending will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from TPG Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.39. TPG Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 84.54%.

TSLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine downgraded TPG Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on TPG Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. TPG Specialty Lending has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 89,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TPG Specialty Lending by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. 59.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TPG Specialty Lending

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

