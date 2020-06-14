TRON Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Billion (TRX)

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One TRON coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Cobinhood, DigiFinex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, TRON has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. TRON has a total market capitalization of $1.08 billion and $1.33 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.12 or 0.01918256 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00177386 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042277 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00113863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network . TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Cobinhood, Liquid, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Allcoin, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, OEX, Coinnest, LBank, Neraex, YoBit, CoinBene, CoinEgg, OTCBTC, Kucoin, HitBTC, WazirX, DDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex, Fatbtc, Livecoin, Gate.io, IDAX, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Sistemkoin, CoinFalcon, OKEx, Coinrail, Mercatox, Exmo, Huobi, Coindeal, Bitbns, DragonEX, Binance, Cryptopia, Exrates, CoinTiger, Zebpay, LATOKEN, Koinex, Bitfinex, Bittrex, RightBTC, BitForex, Bithumb, Cryptomate, Liqui, Indodax, BTC-Alpha, Tokenomy, Rfinex, IDCM, DigiFinex, Bibox, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, Hotbit, Braziliex, BitFlip, Kryptono and CoinEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

