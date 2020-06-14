Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,527 Shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,087,000 after acquiring an additional 56,437 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Continental by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in United Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 458.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $6.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.66. 97,164,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,857,776. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $57.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.43%. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAL. Raymond James downgraded United Continental to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Buckingham Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Continental from $87.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.87.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.