Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) is Alesco Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,041,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,915 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 3.1% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $50,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.03. The company had a trading volume of 477,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,538. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.38 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

