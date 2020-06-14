Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Viewray in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Viewray from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viewray from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Viewray in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Viewray by 3,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Viewray by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Viewray in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Viewray in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,128,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,068. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.72. Viewray has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Viewray had a negative net margin of 139.91% and a negative return on equity of 71.37%. The company had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viewray will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

