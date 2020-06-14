Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.92.

Several research analysts recently commented on VCRA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,072. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. Vocera Communications’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vocera Communications will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $56,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $302,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,672 shares of company stock worth $783,462 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 39,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,994 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,955 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,119,000 after buying an additional 186,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

