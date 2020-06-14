Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.86.

WWD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CSFB decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.67. 535,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,539. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $129.06.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 9.48%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 7,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $562,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,350,000 after purchasing an additional 218,678 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at $7,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 113.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 61,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

